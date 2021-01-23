Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

