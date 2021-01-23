Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.64.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $274.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $266.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.