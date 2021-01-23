Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $325.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.64.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average is $266.23. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,265,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

