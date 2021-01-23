Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,280 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

CCI opened at $158.92 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

