Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.72 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

