Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

