Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.63 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $66.63 million and $6.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00077069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00654441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.42 or 0.04282187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

