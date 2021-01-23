FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 761,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

