Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Down 0%

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.79 and last traded at $52.80. 38,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 62,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 274.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.