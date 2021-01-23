Financial Review: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) vs. Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Castlight Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 1.17 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -5.66 Castlight Health $143.31 million 1.74 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -6.48

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.63%. Castlight Health has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential downside of 22.84%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -8.63% -141.90% -30.57% Castlight Health -49.79% -12.18% -8.52%

Summary

Castlight Health beats CooTek (Cayman) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

