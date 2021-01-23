Financial Review: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) & Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ)

Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendia Brands and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 5.94% 5.12% 3.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascendia Brands and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 6 1 0 2.14

Inter Parfums has a consensus price target of $53.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascendia Brands and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums $713.51 million 2.62 $60.25 million $1.90 31.14

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Ascendia Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascendia Brands Company Profile

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

