Financial Review: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Services and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 3 5 1 2.78 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus target price of $240.43, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $124.58, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Given Boyd Group Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 7.88 $431.13 million $4.53 31.13

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Summary

Match Group beats Boyd Group Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.