FIO Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048681 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

