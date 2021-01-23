First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

FHN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

