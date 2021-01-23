First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Shares of INBK opened at $32.49 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

