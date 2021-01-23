First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.208 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

