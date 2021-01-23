First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

