First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.44. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 48,278 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

