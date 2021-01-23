First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 127,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

