Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 put options.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 103.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $179.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -338.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

