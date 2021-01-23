Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FFC opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

