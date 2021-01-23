Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

