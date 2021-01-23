Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.61

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 470834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

