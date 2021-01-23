Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $188,175. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 961,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,396. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

