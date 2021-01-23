Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

