FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $44,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $39.54 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

