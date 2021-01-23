FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $30,000 in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECF opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

