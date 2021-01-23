FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

IGI opened at $21.80 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 3.55%.

In other Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

