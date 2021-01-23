FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

