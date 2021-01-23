Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

