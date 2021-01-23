Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBIO. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.04.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $331.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

