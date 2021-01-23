Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Laurentian

Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.68.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.02. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

