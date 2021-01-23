Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,683,000 after buying an additional 653,209 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.