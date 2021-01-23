Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,208 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

