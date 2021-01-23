Foster Group Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

AMX stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

