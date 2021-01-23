Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

