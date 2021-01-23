Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

