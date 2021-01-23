Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Fraport has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

