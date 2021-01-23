Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.