frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FTDR stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in frontdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in frontdoor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.