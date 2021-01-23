FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 72.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

