FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $18.13 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

