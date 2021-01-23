FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of FCEL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.