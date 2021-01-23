FunFair 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.46 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $117.47 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.