FY2020 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian raised FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$173.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$172.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 104.33. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$83.36 and a 1 year high of C$189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$988.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.69 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

