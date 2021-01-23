FY2020 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reduced by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

FRPT opened at $148.72 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

