FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Reduced by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

