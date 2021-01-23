FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Colliers International Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.20 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,429,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

