FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AT&T Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 458,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 249,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 256,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.