FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Increased by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

